Video shows suspects in action on deadly metro Denver crime spree

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — New video shows the suspects connected with a deadly crime spree in action Tuesday night in metro Denver.

A Lakewood business owner shared the videos with FOX31’s Evan Kruegel, on the condition of remaining anonymous.

The videos show three suspects using what appears to be a hammer to break through a glass door, before entering the business.

Surveillance video from inside shows them rummaging around near the front desk, before stealing a tablet, a computer, and some snacks from a display case.

“There were glass shards everywhere, inside and outside. Things were overturned, everything had been rummaged through. They made quite a mess of the place,” says the business owner.

The store owner says she called 911 after receiving an alert that an alarm had been triggered, and initially thought it was just a burglary.

“At first, it just seemed like a petty crime with youngsters that had nothing better to do,” she says. “and then to find out that they were very armed, and dangerous, definitely brought it to a whole new level of feeling poor about what happened.”

It’s unclear where the other two suspects named by the Denver Police Department are, or which three were reportedly involved in this crime.

Denver Police say four suspects are in custody. They continue searching for 19-year-old Samuel Fussell.