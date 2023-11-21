HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KDVR) — On Sunday morning, Jason Franklin and his wife realized their cars and others in their Highlands Ranch neighborhood had been broken into.

“There’s five just on my block,” Franklin said.

When he checked his home security video, he saw a woman rifling through his vehicles and then loading into a truck with a man.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said it received at least 12 reports involving 18 vehicles that were broken into early Sunday morning. The streets that were hit included Strathfield Lane, Walden Court, Laguna Circle, Goldsmith Drive and Weeping Willow.

“These are crimes of opportunity,” Sheriff Darren Weekly said. He said all but one of the vehicles were unlocked, and nearly $7,000 in property was stolen.

“They were looking for anything from clothes to sunglasses. There was one firearm stolen from one of the vehicles,” Weekly said.

Security video shows a woman rifling through vehicles in a Highlands Ranch neighborhood. (Credit: Jason Franklin)

Later that day, investigators got a tip from a victim.

“Her Airpods were hitting in the area of East Harvard in Arapahoe County. We alerted the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, and they sent deputies to that area. They were able to locate the vehicle that was used to perpetrate these crimes, but no suspects were around at that point,” Weekly said.

Now, the sheriff hopes someone will recognize the suspects in the security video and give investigators a call at 303-660-7579.

Weekly reminded everyone to lock their vehicles and remove all their valuables.