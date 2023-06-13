DENVER (KDVR) — A total of 10 people, including one suspect, were shot early Tuesday morning as celebrations of the Denver Nuggets NBA championship win took place in Denver’s LoDo neighborhood.

According to Denver Police Commander Matthew Clark, this appears to be related to a drug deal that was taking place in the same area as the shooting.

The suspect who was shot, 22-year-old Ricardo Vazquez, was taken into custody and police said they found a gun and suspected fentanyl pills in his possession.

What was described as “bundles” of fentanyl pills were also recovered by investigators at the scene of the shooting.

A vehicle containing additional suspects was also found in the parking lot where the shooting occurred at the intersection of Market Street and 20th Street. No one in that vehicle was injured, Clark said, but a gun was discovered near the driver seat and 33-year-old Raoul Jones was taken into custody.

At least 20 rounds were fired, Clark said, and three additional guns were found in the area – although it’s not clear which guns were used and how many shots were fired from each.

Police said of the nine victims who were shot, “five or six” were innocent bystanders.

Denver police shared HALO camera video of the incident. HALO cameras are used in high-activity locations of the city as part of the Denver Police Department’s crime prevention efforts.

In the video, you can see dozens of police officers in the intersection monitoring crowds in the popular bar area. There is no sound, but as the shots were fired some officers moved toward the shooting while others took cover behind their vehicles in what appears to be an intentional fashion.

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said all of the officers in the area had their body cameras activated and any relevant video will be released after it is reviewed by the department.