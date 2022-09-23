DENVER (KDVR) — New video has been released from the midweek Regional Transportation District train derailment.

The video, captured on a HALO or, a High Activity Location Observation camera, shows the R Line train attempting to follow the curve from South Sable Boulevard to East Exposition Avenue, Wednesday afternoon.

At one point, the train separates into two. Three people required medical attention.

Friday night, an RTD spokesperson would only say the incident remains under investigation.

There is no timetable as to when the affected R Line route, from the Aurora Metro Center Station to East Exposition Avenue, will reopen.