Video shows burglars breaking into Mountain View liquor store

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Colo. — Video released by Mountain View police show three people burglarizing a liquor store.

It happened early Tuesday morning at Mountain View Liquors near West 43rd Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

Video shows the suspects ramming a truck through the front doors of the shop before going inside.

Police say one of the suspects in the video had a gun.

“There was an employee in there and could have been killed,” said Mountain View Police Chief Steve Davis.

The employee was not hurt.

No money was taken — only alcohol.

After seeing video of the incident on FOX31, a local man who asked not to be identified reached out.

He said one of the thieves was wearing his security guard uniform. The uniform was inside his truck, which was stolen from a Park-N-Ride at East 40th Avenue and North Airport Boulevard on Monday.

His truck is not the one seen in surveillance footage.

