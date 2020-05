DENVER (KDVR) — Video shows protesters damaging vehicles parked outside the Colorado state Capitol Thursday evening.

The video shows at least two demonstrators jumping on top of a Dodge sedan and GMC pickup.

A window of the Capitol building was also broken.

The demonstrations are in response to the death of George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis this week.

Earlier Thursday, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock called on protesters to be peaceful:

Hey Denver. I understand your frustration and pain following the murder of George Floyd. I plead to you – let’s demonstrate, but let’s do so peacefully. pic.twitter.com/GccgG8JP74 — Michael B. Hancock (@MayorHancock) May 29, 2020