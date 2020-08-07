Video shows thieves stealing from Greenwood Village family twice in one week

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A Greenwood Village family says thieves targeted their house twice in one week. Surveillance video shows the thefts.

“When we saw that on camera,” says Anne Strand, “We were just, like, ‘Wow!’”

In the first video, one can see a woman, in a mask, take a bicycle, in broad daylight.

Video from a week later shows a man and a woman stealing items.

In all, the thieves got away with two bicycles, two scooters, two skateboards and some dog food.

Aside from the dog food, all of the items belong to Strand’s daughters.

“In the end, it is our stuff. It is their (daughters’) stuff. It is our property,” Strand said.

She believes it’s the same group of people in both crimes.

The family says it has filed a report with Greenwood Village police.

A police spokeswoman says crime in the city has stayed steady during the pandemic. She reminds all residents to lock up valuables overnight.