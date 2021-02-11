Video shows narrow escape from fire at Denver homeless encampment

DENVER (KDVR) — Dramatic video shows a group of people narrowly escaping a fire at a homeless encampment in Denver.

It happened Tuesday night near the intersection of West Mexico Avenue and South Acoma Street.

“It was just crazy, it happened so fast,” says Ashley Garrett.

Garrett says they were trying to stay warm on a freezing night by lighting candles inside a popup trailer, when a propane torch burst into flames.

“All of a sudden it just, the tip broke, so it just spewed out,” she says. “It was like a flamethrower.”

Nobody was injured in the fire, but homeless advocates are concerned there could be similar situations with the coldest weather of the year in the days ahead.

“We’re certainly seeing a lot of people sleeping outside,” says Cathy Alderman, with the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. “It’s not uncommon that someone would try to use some sort of heating device in a tent.”

Alderman says some people experiencing homelessness have been reluctant to enter shelters, fearing congregating during the pandemic.

But at the Denver Rescue Mission, staff says they are taking extra steps to keep people safe.

While shelters are at a reduced capacity, the City of Denver is working with shelters to create emergency overflow beds for the cold weather.

“Getting individuals off the street who are experiencing homelessness is a life-or-death situation,” says Nicole Tschetter. “So we’re really just making sure that everyone has a warm place to stay.”



The Denver Rescue mission is in need of gloves, hats, and sweatpants of all sizes.

Donations can be made online.

More information on emergency housing options can be found on the City and County of Denver’s website.