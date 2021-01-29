Video shows man throwing woman out of minivan before stealing it from Littleton car wash

LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — Video released by police Friday night shows a man violently throwing a woman out of a minivan before stealing the vehicle at a Littleton car wash.

According to the Littleton Police Department, the carjacking occurred about 12:15 p.m. Thursday at the Atlantic Car Wash, which is located at 5474 S. Federal Cir.

“The male suspect grabbed the victim’s arm and yelled for her to get out of the car. She resisted and attempted to fight off the suspect. Ultimately the suspect grabbed the victim by the neck, bit her, then forcibly pulled her from the vehicle and threw her to the ground,” LPD said in a statement.

Video shows the suspect then driving away in the woman’s minivan.

The victim is a 63-year-old woman. Police say that when she put her Toyota Sienna in “park” in the car wash bay, the doors automatically unlocked.

“As soon as the wash cycle started and the windshield was obscured, the suspect quickly walked up to the driver’s door and opened it,” LPD said.

The woman suffered minor injuries.



Police described the suspect as a white man who is about 40 years old. He has short, dark hair and gray facial hair. He was wearing glasses, a ball cap, a green jacket and bluejeans. He was carrying a backpack.

The vehicle is a gray 2011 Toyota Sienna with South Dakota license plate 1X7015. It has a “Practice Aloha” sticker in the rear window.

Littleton police are investigating. Anyone with information about the crime or suspect is asked to call LPD Det. Shiller at 303-795-3882.

Police said if you see the stolen minivan, call 911 immediately.