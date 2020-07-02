Video shows man attacking employees inside Longmont store

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — A suspect was arrested after police say he attacked two female employees at the Cricket store on Main Street in Longmont last week.

According to Longmont Police, on June 23, officers responded reports of an assault at 1834 Main St. When they arrived, the victims told police a customer attacked them after he became angry over the price for which he was quoted.

Officers arrested David Blattner at the scene. Surveillance video appears to show him swinging at and hitting the victims.

Our news partners at Univision spoke two the two female employees who say the attack left them shaken.

“It something that is traumatizing because you feel like you are safe at work,” said Hilda De Leon.

De Leon and her coworker were transported to the hospital for their injuries.

Blattner was charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree assault and criminal mischief.

According to the Longmont police officer who responded to the call, Univision Colorado informed police that during their interview with the victims and other employees at that store, the victims claimed the suspect had been at the store before and made racist comments.

The officer noted they may reopen the case to investigate those claims.