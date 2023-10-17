DENVER (KDVR) — A fire broke out at a homeless camp in the area of 22nd Street and Arapahoe Street Tuesday morning.

A man on the scene who said it was his camp told FOX31’s Jim Hooley that the fire originally broke out around 9 a.m. He said he left the area for a few minutes and, when he came back, it was on fire.

He claimed there were not any propane tanks inside the tent. However, FOX31 observed the man moving a propane tank out of the rubble at one point.

The Denver Fire Department confirmed that the fire did start around 9 a.m., but did not have an exact time.

DFD also confirmed that there was one possible injury but that the person left the scene.

Viewers told FOX31 that they heard an explosion on the scene.

As of 10:30 a.m., the fire had been put out.

Video taken of the fire showed flames that were a few feet high before it was put out.

According to DFD, arson was being investigated. However, there was no information released on what caused the fire as of 11:30 a.m.