Video shows fight in drive-thru line at new Aurora In-N-Out

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Video posted to social media Friday shows a fight in the drive-thru line at the new In-N-Out Burger in Aurora, TMZ reports.

The footage shows several people involved in the fight.

Who said it’d be a good idea to open an #InNOut in Aurora ??😩😩 pic.twitter.com/ESFEy4bmBE — Monica (@monica9147) November 20, 2020

The Aurora restaurant opened Friday and is one of several planned around the Denver area. A location also opened in Colorado Springs.

The In-N-Out is located near East Alameda Avenue and Interstate 225 at the Town Center at Aurora mall.

According to the Aurora Police Department, customers are waiting 14 hours to be served.

FOX31 and Channel 2 have reached out to APD for more information about the fight.