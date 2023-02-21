DENVER (KDVR) — No serious injuries have been reported after a driver slammed into Dos Luces Brewery on Tuesday morning.

Denver Police said a woman was driving south on Broadway when she lost control, crossing into oncoming traffic before hitting the brewery.

Police say two kids were inside the car at the time. The driver has been cited with careless driving.

Car crashed into Dos Luces Brewery (Credit: Debbie Driver)

Dos Luces Brewery hopes for reopening soon

The brewery will be closed indefinitely, according to owner Judd Belstock.

“If there’s no major structural damage, then we might be able to open as early as this Thursday or Friday,” he said. “If there is major damage, then different story.”

Belstock said he was quite concerned after seeing the children climb out of the car on his surveillance video. Despite the damage, he’s thankful the crash happened when the brewery was closed.

“The brewery can be rebuilt,” he said. “There was nobody inside, thankfully, but people matter most.”

He says the best way to help is to buy a gift card on the brewery’s website, and then visit once they can re-open.

Crews spent much of Tuesday afternoon placing a temporary door on the front entrance.

Tom Woods walks down the block every day and said he regularly sees knocked-over poles and signs.

“I can’t figure it out,” he said. “It’s driver carelessness. Somebody’s going to get killed.”

Belstock is hoping engineers give him the go-ahead to re-open soon, knowing every day is crucial as a small business owner.