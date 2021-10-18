Video shows Denver deputy slam handcuffed inmate to the floor

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver deputy involved in a 2015 jail killing has now lost his job after video showed him using excessive force against a handcuffed inmate.

The March video shows Deputy Bret Garegnani, with another deputy present, slamming a handcuffed inmate to the floor.

The Department of Public Safety informed Garegnani that he was being relieved of his duties.

Four years ago, Garegnani was suspended for an incident involving Michael Marshall. Marshall died and the city settled with his family for $4.5 million. Garegnani’s suspension was eventually overturned.

Julia Richman is vice chair of the Denver Citizen Oversight Board.

Richman said the board has been having ongoing conversations with the Department of Public Safety about the effectiveness of the Administration Review Process.

“If individuals who work there are repeatedly let off for mistakes — and in many cases, mistakes that cost the taxpayers millions of dollars — that’s not doing anybody a service.”