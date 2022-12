BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders landed in Colorado at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport late Saturday night after being named the head coach for the Colorado Buffaloes Football team.

FOX31 was at the airport as the plane landed. You can watch the video in the media player above.

The 55-year-old becomes the 28th full-time head coach for the team, athletic director Rick George announced in a news release.

A news conference is planned for Sunday to discuss Sanders’ hiring.