COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — A killing in Commerce City was captured on video, and police hope the public can help identify the people involved.

Jose Duran-Maldonado was shot and killed just after midnight on Feb. 26. He was headed home when someone shot and killed him near the intersection of East 74th Avenue and Oneida Drive, according to the Commerce City Police Department.

Videos of the killing are now in police custody. They show four suspects in a dark-colored vehicle.

In a news release, police gave this account:

“Detectives recovered videos, which show four people in a dark-colored vehicle, stop at the interception of 74th and Oneida. Three of the vehicle occupants, which appear to be a female and two males, exit their car and approach Duran-Maldonado. One of the trio produced a handgun and shot Duran-Maldonado. As the shooting occurred, a female also exited the suspect vehicle. All four suspects return to the dark-colored suspect vehicle and fled the area.”

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous. The public is advised to contact 911 if the vehicle is found.

Anyone with information in the killing is asked to contact the Commerce City Police Department tip line at (303) 289-3626 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 (STOP).