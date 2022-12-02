WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — Justin Adams is quick to tell you he keeps a close watch on his neighborhood.

Working from home, his eyes regularly dart to his large living room windows, which overlook Jay Street in Wheat Ridge. So when a car pulled up and parked across the street Thursday, he stopped and watched.

“Somebody got out and they walked up to my neighbor’s house on the corner, and they grabbed a package,” Adams said. “And that’s when I knew they were porch pirates.”

Without missing a beat, surveillance video shows Adams sprinting across the road, his dog Ozzy just feet behind him.

“I was not about to have my neighbors get their stuff stolen,” he said. “So I ran out and stopped the girl in her tracks, and my dog came too. She looked at me, and looked at him, and just started saying, ‘I’m sorry,’ and I told her to drop the package.”

Adams said the teenage girl threw the package on the ground and ran away, chasing after her getaway car, which abandoned her.

Adams, a former high school wrestler, said he didn’t think twice about confronting the suspected thief.

“I was on the wrestling team in high school, so I feel pretty confident if somebody comes at me that I can defend myself,” he said. “If it’s over a package, I don’t think people are usually going to get that aggressive.”

What to do if you spot a porch pirate in action?

Wheat Ridge Police say it’s a tactic most people should probably avoid. Especially if you’re not a former wrestler.

“Anybody can be armed with anything, and you don’t know their story,” Wheat Ridge Police spokesperson Joanna Small said. “If they’re willing to commit a crime, you don’t know what else they’re willing to do. It’s just dangerous, and at the end of the day, it’s just stuff.”

Small recently produced a video with tips to keep your packages safe.

Police recommend installing a doorbell or security camera, which can deter thieves from choosing your home in the first place.

You can also purchase a lock box to leave on your porch for packages, or ask delivery companies to place the packages behind a bush or somewhere out of sight.