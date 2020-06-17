Video shows car pushing protester in downtown Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — New video shows a car pushing a protester near the Colorado State Capitol in downtown Denver.

The incident occurred Tuesday evening on Lincoln Street between 14th and Colfax avenues.

Video from Kelly Magee shows a Subaru Forester pushing a protester several yards while the protester grabs onto the vehicle’s hood.

A small group of protesters then confront the driver, who has a “Lyft” placard displayed in the window.

The driver reversed but the protester continued to block the front of his car. Eventually, the protester moved enough for the driver to continue down Lincoln.

According to Magee, the driver ran over a bike and pushed multiple protesters. However, that was not captured on video.

In an email to FOX31 and Channel 2, Magee wrote:

“A small group of protesters were blocking all but one of the lanes of Lincoln. The man in the Subaru sped toward the line and slammed on his brakes at the last second. He began pushing through the crowd and drove fully over a protestors (sic) bicycle. It was after this that my video starts. The driver was visibly using one of the ride-sharing apps at the time. No one was seriously injured but the bicycle was completely destroyed.”

Warning – Profane language is used in the video below:

This just happened in front of the Denver Capitol. I missed the part where he ran over a bike and pushed protestors. Luckily no one was hurt. @uber @lyft #DenverProtest pic.twitter.com/0EMYiputHo — Cap Lawn Aid Station (Kelly) (@oie_moi) June 17, 2020