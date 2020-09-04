Video shows car doing donut, others blowing through stop signs at Denver intersection

DENVER (KDVR) — New videos show cars blowing through stop signs at an intersection in Denver’s Clayton neighborhood. One video shows a car doing a donut in the middle of the street.

Surveillance video from East 37th Avenue and Adams Street shows at least three vehicles ignoring the stop sign.

The residents of the home with the surveillance camera say they have reached out to Council Member Candi CdeBaca as well as Karen Good from the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI). They also contacted a community officer with the Denver Police Department. However, they say they have not heard back from CdeBaca or Good. They heard once from DPD but say the officer has not returned calls since.

When the residents contacted 311, the City replied that the case was closed and “The stop signs on 37th Ave have been proposed to be double-posted.”

The resident said the response from 311 leads him to believe that a change will not happen soon.

The resident said that based on reaction from neighbors on the social media site NextDoor, the incidents are not isolated.

Evan Kruegel is speaking with the residents and will have a full report on this story tonight on FOX31 News at 9.