Video shows Aurora church murder suspect brandishing gun on crime spree

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — FOX31 acquired a video of a murder suspect in the midst of a crime spree before being shot and killed by police on Wednesday.

In the video, he walks into a liquor store, steals two beers and brandishes a gun on the way out. He’s then seen leaving in a car, we’re told, he’d stolen at gunpoint and crashed. Parts of the bumper can be seen falling off.

Moments earlier, he was seen in another parking lot in Aurora where we’re told he was firing his gun. A woman is seen running trying to hide from flying bullets but only finds locked doors. Moments later she’s crawling on the ground taking cover.

The drama played out in front of a liquor store in which the owner told us the gunman tried to get in. But a quick-thinking clerk stopped that from happening by locking the door.

“That’s why he shot it,” Almaz Gebrit said.

Aurora police said the shooter was Jose De Jesus Montoya Villa. He was wanted for allegedly killing his girlfriend and injuring two pastors at a church service Friday night. He was on the run and had not surfaced until starting a crime spree Wednesday.

Victor Romero told us at one point he entered this grocery store, where employees locked themselves inside.

“We saw him shooting in all directions,” Romero said.

Back at the liquor store, workers were repairing a door that was shot by the gunman. The owner told us, she thanked God her employee was alive.

So many people FOX31 talked to Thursday, are thankful Montoya Villa was stopped by APD. Many others they said, could have been hurt or killed.