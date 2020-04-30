Video shows Arvada gun store being burglarized; search for suspects underway

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police are hoping the public can help them track down the people who burglarized a gun store in Arvada this week.

According to the Arvada Police Department, the incident occurred in the overnight hours of Monday into Tuesday at Eagles Nest Armory at 12371-C W. 64th Ave.

Video shows the burglarization.

In the footage, one can see four suspects get out of a dark-colored Mitsubishi Endeavor SUV.

One of them looks inside the front of the store and says, “They’ve got bars inside.”

The video then shows the suspects prying open a separate door to break in, sounding the store’s alarm.

Police did not say how many weapons the suspects stole.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867.

Tipsters can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information.

