AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The sound of a drive-by shooting at Nome Park was captured in a video sent to FOX31.

Five juveniles and one adult were treated at hospitals after the shooting and Aurora Central High School’s perimeter was secured while police investigated the area.

The suspects are still at-large and police are asking anyone with video, audio or photos to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.