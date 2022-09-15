DENVER (KDVR) — FOX31 has received body camera video from when Denver school board director Auon’tai Anderson got a speeding ticket in a school zone.

Anderson, vice president of the Denver Public Schools Board of Education, was cited for going 10 miles per hour over the speed limit in a school zone. It happened on Sept. 6 outside Montbello High School.

When FOX31 asked Anderson about the ticket, he said he complied with the officer’s instructions, but that the officer made a statement that concerned him. Here’s the conversation:

Officer: Hi, I’m Officer Gann, Denver Police. Stopped you for speeding. Going 35 in a 25. Can I see your license and registration, please?

Hi, I’m Officer Gann, Denver Police. Stopped you for speeding. Going 35 in a 25. Can I see your license and registration, please? Anderson: Just gonna pull it out of my pocket.

Just gonna pull it out of my pocket. Officer: Yeah, I’ve asked you for certain documents. I expect you to reach around to get ‘em.

Yeah, I’ve asked you for certain documents. I expect you to reach around to get ‘em. Anderson: I just don’t want to get shot by police.

I just don’t want to get shot by police. Officer: Well, that’s a myth.

Well, that’s a myth. Anderson: I don’t believe that’s a myth.

The Denver Police Department said it reviewed the video and that the officer did not violate policy. But DPD did say, “Further review and dialogue will take place to help ensure the experiences and perspectives of those we contact are handled in a sensitive manner.”

After FOX31’s story aired last week, Anderson said he got hateful messages. He shared one that used racist language directed at him.

Auon’tai Anderson releases statement

Anderson said Thursday he takes “accountability” for his mistake. He added, “I’m still disappointed by the insensitive remark made by the officer during this traffic stop.”

Anderson said he hopes Denver Police will provide further training to officers. Here’s the full statement from Anderson.

My commitment to our students remains my top priority. Last week, a private matter became one of public interest, and I take accountability for my mistake. I am still disappointed by the insensitive remark made by the officer during this traffic stop citing that police brutality is a “myth.” I hope that the Denver Police Department will provide further training to officers on the impact of their words and actions, especially when engaging with communities that have been historically impacted by law enforcement. Auon’tai M. Anderson, vice president of Denver Public Schools Board of Education