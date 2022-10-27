DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Body camera video has been released from a shooting Wednesday at the RTD station in Lone Tree.

Two people were killed and a deputy was hurt in the shooting at the station along Park Meadows Drive, just southwest of Interstate 25 and E-470.

On Thursday, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released “the only video clips that are releasable at this time” from the body-worn and dash camera videos of the incident. The faces of the deputies are blurred.

What video shows from the RTD station shooting

The Sheriff’s Office said the encounter began when the Pattern Crimes Unit, which patrols for stolen cars, came upon the vehicle in the parking garage. By around 12:30 a.m., a shelter-in-place was issued for the area.

In the video, officers are ordering the suspects to roll down the windows. The driver is trying to push their way out from the deputy vehicles that have blocked them in.

A deputy on the other side of that wall uses a hand tool to ram the driver’s side windows front and rear windows. Then, a puff of smoke appears from the driver’s side of the vehicle. That’s when deputies on the scene opened fire.

The videos end immediately after the gunshots.

The sheriff said two weapons were found in the car. The injured deputy was hit in the face with glass and a bullet went through his sleeve.