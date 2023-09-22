DENVER (KDVR) — New video obtained by FOX31 shows people downtown scrambling for cover during the moments of a shooting that left five people hurt.

It provides new insight into the fear experienced by people in LoDo last weekend near the 1900 block of Market Street.

At one moment, everything seemed normal. Then came the moments of the shooting when people at neighboring bars ran for cover. Some of them can be seen squatting along rails.

Bellator Defense employs security guards for bars in the area, and they said they have an active shooter policy in place.

The video shows those guards as they pulled people off the street and got them to the rear of the nearest building where they say they locked the doors.

Now, police are releasing new information about the suspect, identified as Keanna Rosenburgh, who is a juvenile. Police are not releasing her exact age.

The Denver Police Department said she is wanted for eight counts of criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree.

Her age could complicate things, FOX31 legal analyst Chris Decker said.

“This case will be filed initially as a juvenile proceeding. In this case, there will be, undoubtedly there will be an attempt to either direct file as an adult or file as a juvenile and transfer into the adult court,” Decker said.

As the search continues for Rosenburgh, bars and restaurants are preparing for another busy weekend.

“The bars and the bouncers need to keep doing what they are doing, and the management needs to make sure they are not being discouraged from enforcing their policies,” police policy and procedures expert James Allbee said.

Denver police previously said Whiskey Row personnel were following protocol when the shooting broke out.

“We believe strongly in our operations, are following our same policies and procedures, and will continue to work with the Denver Police Department,” Riot Hospitality Group Spokesperson Lissa Druss said.

Denver police officers were still searching for the suspect as of Friday evening.