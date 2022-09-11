ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — An Arvada Police Department officer was killed in the line of duty early Sunday morning after responding to a disturbance call.

The shooting happened near 51st Avenue and Marshall Street before 2:30 a.m.

A procession was held for the fallen officer Sunday morning from Lutheran Medical Center to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

You can watch video from the procession in the media player above.

The officer’s identity has not yet been released.

A news conference will be held at 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning.