Video of airline captain sending positive message goes viral

DENVER (KDVR) — A United Airlines pilot is getting attention on social media for his thoughtful message before a flight out of Denver International Airport.

Cheryl Searle said she was walking along concourse B last week at DEN when she saw a United captain using a microphone at one of the terminals.

“I think people were surprised to see the captain go to the podium and make this impassioned welcome to people,” Searle said.

Searle, a customer service manager with United grabbed her phone and started rolling.

The captain is heard thanking his passengers, gave them an update on flight conditions, and then made a request.

“On this flight with all of us together, let’s be kind to each other. You know we’re all getting a little stressed, wearing these masks going through security, I get it. I still want this to be the best aviation experience you’ve ever had. But I need your help,” the captain went on to say.

“He wanted to just take a minute to put everyone at ease,” Searle said.

The positive movement making the rounds on social media, is a glimmer of light amid some of the darkest times for the airline industry. Last week the International Air Transport Association, which represents most of the world’s major airlines, reported the industry won’t recover until 2024.

Industry leaders in the U.S. are pushing Congress for billions of dollars in new aid and major U.S. airlines are warning tens of thousands of layoffs could be on the horizon, including United.

“We are just going through so much. But we are not the only ones facing day to day stressors with jobs and families,” Searle said. She said the captain’s message reminds us we are all in this together.