COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Winter is coming and bears are trying to get in as many calories as they can before they head into hibernation.

Right now, bears are eating up to 20,000 each day.

One of those bears hunting for food was caught on camera recently trying to break into a trashcan.

But the bear had no success, and it was all thanks to a bear-resistant trash can.

“This is exactly why Colorado Parks and Wildlife advocates for cities in bear habitat to require these trashcans. It worked perfectly! The bear didn’t get rewarded and wandered away,” CPW shared.

In the video, which was captured on a home security camera in Colorado Springs, a bear is spotted walking up to a trash can, sniffing around it, climbing up the side of it, and tipping it over. Once the bear realizes it can’t get into the trashcan, it wanders off.

How to bearproof your home

Bear-proofing your home is not only important to your safety but also important for protecting bears.

“Simple changes in human behavior can reap big benefits. If people keep their trash and other potential food items, like birdseed and dog food, off-limits to bears, not only will they protect their homes and property from bear damage, but they’ll also protect bears,” National Wildlife Research Center wildlife biologist Dr. Stewart Breck said.

Keep garbage in a well-secured location.

Only put out garbage on the morning of pickup.

Clean garbage cans regularly to keep them free of food odors: ammonia is effective.

Use a bear-resistant trash can or dumpster.

Don’t leave pet food or stock feed outside.

Bird feeders are a major source of bear/human conflicts. Attract birds naturally with flowers and water baths

Do not hang bird feeders from April 15 to Nov. 15.

Do not attract other wildlife by feeding them, such as deer, turkeys or small mammals.

Don’t allow bears to become comfortable around your house. If you see one, yell at it, throw things at it, make noise to scare it off.

Secure compost piles. Bears are attracted to the scent of rotting food.

Clean the grill after each use.

Clean up thoroughly after picnics in the yard or on the deck.

If you have fruit trees, don’t allow the fruit to rot on the ground.

If you keep small livestock, keep animals in a fully covered enclosure. Construct electric fencing if possible.

Don’t store livestock food outside, keep enclosures clean to minimize odors, and hang rags soaked in ammonia and/or Pine-Sol around the enclosure.

If you have beehives, install electric fencing where allowed.

Talk to your neighbors and kids about being bear-aware.

Keep garage doors closed.

Guide: Living with bears in Colorado

CPW said it got 3,701 reports of sightings and conflicts with bears in 2021, which they said was a 28% decrease from the average number of reports over the previous two years in the state.