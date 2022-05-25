LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Lakewood Police are asking for help in identifying a man who allegedly attacked and robbed an elderly woman using his dog.

The incident occurred on May 15 at 4 p.m. near the intersection of West Hampden Avenue and South Ammons Street.

In the video obtained by Lakewood PD, the suspect’s dog can be seen pouncing on the 72-year-old woman and pushing her to the ground. The woman manages to stand back up when the dog owner approaches and assaults her.

The woman falls back to the ground after the assault and the owner robs her. The man and his dog then run away from the scene.

Lakewood PD is urging anyone with information on this case to call Detective Robertson at 303-987-7245.