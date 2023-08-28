DENVER (KDVR) — Neighbors are on edge after a man fired a gun in a Green Valley Ranch neighborhood in the middle of the day.

A video sent to FOX31 captured a man dressed in all black as he fired a gun on Himalaya Road just after noon on Monday. The area was between 40th and 42nd avenues.

The Denver Police Department said no one was hurt, but it’s raised some concern for neighbors like Alice Lopez.

“I thought it was a firecracker, but it sounded so loud,” Lopez said. “It echoed.”

Video captured on Monday shows a man dressed in black firing a gun in broad daylight in a Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. (Submitted)

Lopez said she’s lived in the area for years but has never experienced something like this.

“I love it here, and I don’t want to move,” Lopez said. “You think that you’re feeling safe, but you just don’t ever know from one minute to the next.”

‘Doesn’t make you feel safe’

Donald Lane, another neighbor, said he wasn’t home during the incident, but it is concerning.

“It’s kind of unsettling. Doesn’t make you feel safe. I know the police are doing all they can do, but they can’t be every place every hour,” Lane said. “It forces you to be more careful all around.”

Lane said he’s called this area home for more than a decade.

“It’s a nice area. For the most part, it’s good people out here, so I think it’s a lot of positive,” Lane said. “You can’t let the bad run you away.”

Denver Police said they are aware of the incident and are currently investigating.