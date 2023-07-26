DENVER (KDVR) — A wildfire named the Lowline Fire is burning approximately 14 miles north northeast of Gunnison and 11 miles southwest of Crested Butte, the U.S. Forest Service said.

The fire sparked on Wednesday morning and the USFS said the cause is lightning. Reports of the fire were on the ridge between Squirrel and Mill Creeks in Gunnison County.

As of 6:30 p.m., it was burning 402 acres and is 0% contained. Officials said it is a threat to structures and evacuation notices and pre-evacuation notices were sent out to residents affected.

A mandatory evacuation order was sent to residents in the Mill Creek Drainage area west of the intersection of County Road 730 and 727. A pre-evacuation notice for residents along CR 818 to the intersection with CR 730 (Ohio Creek) was issued just before 7 p.m.

“Three engines and one hand crew are on scene working to suppress the fire with additional resources on the way. A Type 2 helicopter from the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control is assisting,” the incident report on inciweb said.

A KDVR viewer provided us with the video in the player above of the fire from her home in Crested Butte.