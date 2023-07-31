DENVER (KDVR) — Heavy storms moved into the Denver metro Monday which brought lightning and hail and caused flooding.

The Pinpoint Weather team said showers and thunderstorms were possible on Monday evening for Denver and may not end until around midnight. The storms will be slowly moving which could lead to heavy rain in some spots.

One video shows a series of lightning in northeast Denver, while another shows hail in Castle Rock.

Daniel and Laura Raymond’s son, Hudson, decided to make a street in Castle Rock into a water park and floated down it like a lazy river on a tube.

Streets in Douglas and Larimer counties were flooded, and police were warning drivers not to proceed through deep water.

The sheriff’s office closed Monarch Road between Castle Pines Parkway and Stonedale Drive due to flooding.

“Four cars underwater, no one is trapped. DO NOT try to drive through standing water, it is extremely dangerous,” the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office posted on the X platform.

FOX31 viewer Monty Williams captured a photo of a funnel cloud near Nunn.

The Pinpoint Weather team said skies will clear overnight and temperatures will cool to comfortable levels. Storm chances will increase throughout the week, which will cool high temperatures from the 90s into the 80s.