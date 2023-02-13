MORRISON, Colo. (KDVR) – Shane Henry is shaken — but thankfully not broken — after a kitchen cabinet fell on him Sunday.

Shane shared a video with FOX31 and said he and his family were getting ready to watch the Super Bowl when it happened.

In the video, you can see Shane, his wife and their son in the kitchen. She opens the fridge door as he turns to walk away when disaster strikes. Shortly after, their daughter runs in to see what happened.

“I’m glad I turned toward the TV, because if I’d been facing that cabinet straight on I wouldn’t have had a chance to move at all,” he said.

Shane and his wife stored a mug collection in the cabinet that fell on him.

Smashed mugs after a cabinet fell inside a Morrison home on Super Bowl Sunday. (Credit: Shane Henry)

He told FOX31 he’s thankful he walked away with a few bumps and bruises but is saddened about the loss of this collection.

Shane and his family moved into the house in 2014. They say it was built in 2008.

FOX31’s Joshua Short is heading to the Henry home to see the damage in person. He’s also asking a contractor what you should be on the lookout for if you’re moving to a new house or living somewhere with old cabinets. He’ll have that on FOX31 News at 9.