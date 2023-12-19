DENVER (KDVR) — Plenty of neighborhoods participated in the holiday spirit this year with decorated houses and Christmas lights, but one block took it above and beyond.

Over 20 houses on Lacewood Lane sit side-by-side, making the holiday season particularly magical when the houses are dressed up for the season.

The video above shows the Johnstown neighborhood at night.

Lacewood Lane at night (Photo credits: Tammy Souza)

Lacewood Lane in Johnstown (Photo credit: Cory Simpson)

Lacewood Lane in Johnstown (Photo credit: Cory Simpson)

Lacewood Lane in Johnstown (Photo credit: Cory Simpson)

Lacewood Lane in Johnstown (Photo credit: Cory Simpson)

This year, almost every house on the block decorated their houses with lights and inflatable Santas.

In the daytime, the army of 14-foot Santas stays standing, but the night is when you can really see the houses come to life.

If you drive through the neighborhood, you’ll be able to see over 20 lit-up Santas in almost every yard. Individual houses set up their own Christmas lights as well.

Neighbors’ yards range from entire lawns filled with light-up displays to houses with just an inflatable Santa outside to participate in the fun.

Some houses are dazzled with red, green, white and blue lights, while others have their own unique decorations.

The spirit doesn’t end on Lacewood Lane. Connecting neighborhoods on Alderwood Drive and Satinwood Drive also participated in the festivities with matching Santas and lights.

The video shows some of the partnering houses. But to see the entire block in all its glory, you’ll have to stop by and see for yourself.