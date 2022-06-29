ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Rocky Mountain National Park reported that a large rockfall occurred on Tuesday, and rangers are warning visitors to stay away from the area.

According to RMNP, at 4:30 p.m., a large rockfall happened on the south side of Hallet Peak. As a result of the fall, sliding rock fell into Upper Chaos Canyon.

Video shot by hikers in the area shows the extent of the rockfall. Large boulders can be seen tumbling down the slope tossing dirt and debris into the surrounding area.

Chaos Canyon sits southeast of the popular Bear Lake Trailhead.

Large rockfall event on the south side of Hallet Peak (Photo: Rocky Mountain National Park)

Rangers are asking visitors who had planned to recreate in Upper Chaos Canyon to the south slopes of Hallet Peak to avoid traveling in the area.

According to the park, it will take time for the slope to stabilize. There is a high possibility that another rockfall could occur.