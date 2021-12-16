Video: Frederick police officer saves woman from I-25 wreck

FREDERICK, Colo. (KDVR) — A Frederick police officer is being honored for her calm demeanor and quick thinking after responding to a crash on Interstate 25 over the summer.

Officer Shawna Paintin was the first officer to arrive at the July 31 crash and quickly noticed a woman pinned between a car and a guard rail.

Body camera video shows officer Paintin organizing a group of first responders and bystanders to push the car away from the woman, who slides out from underneath the guard rail.

The video of Paintin’s response eventually made it to the desk of Chief Todd Norris, who awarded her with the Chief’s Commendation.

That commendation reads in part:

She managed the chaotic scene in a calm, composed, and compassionate manner. Officer Paintin performed competently and kindly in an extremely difficult setting. Throughout this incident, Officer Paintin displayed exceptional professionalism by managing a chaotic scene, orchestrating the effort to free the trapped victim, and providing comfort to the young drivers and passengers involved.” Frederick Chief Todd Norris’ commendation of Officer Shawn Paintin

Norris declined to speak about the incident, and also declined FOX31’s requests to interview officer Paintin about the incident.