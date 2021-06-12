Video: Fight between Nuggets and Suns fans goes viral

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver Nuggets fan was caught on camera fighting with a Phoenix Suns fan at Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena on Friday night.

The fan who shot the video, @cbj3000, said in the tweet that the two Nuggets fans were leaving when the Suns fan waved bye to them and yelled “Suns in 4!”

The Nuggets fans got up to leave, stopped, turned back and dumped a beer on the Suns fan’s head, the fan said in the tweet.

The Nuggets fan threw a punch at the Suns fan and the Suns fan grabbed the Nuggets fan. He pulled his head down and continued punching him.

*Audio was edited out of the video due to foul language.