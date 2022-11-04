DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department says at least 100 vehicles were involved in a crash on Friday morning after the first snowfall of the season fell.

FOX31’s drone flew over the scene of the crash on 6th Avenue and Kalamath Street.

You can watch the full video in the media player above.

Some of the vehicles were already towed away at the time the drone footage was recorded.

Vehicles that could not be driven or vehicles that were left on the highway after motorists were taken to the hospital were towed to Lot C at Empower Field, DPD said.

Minor injuries were reported in the crash. CDOT said 6th Avenue reopened around 9:40 a.m. on Friday.