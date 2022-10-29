CLEAR CREEK CANYON, Colo. (KDVR) – A portion of Highway 6 was closed to traffic for roughly an hour on Saturday morning after a crash left one vehicle in the middle of the road, blocking traffic flow in the process.

Troopers with the Colorado State Patrol received a report of a vehicle rollover on Hwy. 6 near mile marker 266 around 8:08 a.m. on Saturday.

When CSP troopers arrived, the car was on its roof in the middle of the highway and all of the vehicle’s occupants were out and walking around.

An official with the Colorado Department of Transportation used one of their trucks to push the rolled-over vehicle to the side of the road and out of the way of traffic, which you can view in the video player above.

According to CSP, there was no indication that alcohol or drugs played a role in this crash.

This is a good reminder to use caution when driving through Colorado’s high country as conditions become more wintry.