ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A family in Adams County said a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver took their cat and they have security camera video to prove it.

The family’s neighbors got a pizza and they were left with grief after going over the video of the driver with their cat “Pinto” last Saturday.

“He got in the middle of the street when he saw someone pull up,” Jennifer Chumil, the mother of the family, said.

In the video, Pinto, one of several family cats, is seen running toward a Domino’s delivery car.

“She petted him and then a few minutes go by and he’s in the car with her and they’re driving off,” Chumil said, “… they were delivering pizza to my neighbor across the street.”

You can see the cat approach the car, and the delivery driver interact with Pinto. Another angle, Chumil said, shows Pinto already in the car with the driver.

Shortly after, the video appears to show the Domino’s employee driving off.

The family is left wondering where their cat was taken.

“Taken advantage of just cause he got out,” Chumil said. “It happens, people lose their pets but it’s nice if someone returned them or not to ask if it belonged to you.”

Chumil said she called several locations around her neighborhood near 92nd Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

She spoke with the manager of a nearby location, provided the video evidence and said she was contacted by the driver herself.

“The driver tells me — you’re accusing me of this and I didn’t do it,” Chumil said. “And I was like ‘well, I have video that you did,’ and she just basically says ‘it wasn’t me, you’re mistaken’ and hung up.”

The Problem Solvers contacted the store but the manager would not comment.

The family reached out to officials with Adams County Sheriff’s Office but FOX31 was told it is a civil matter.

Adams County told FOX31 they are looking into the matter.