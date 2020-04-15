Video campaign launches to help local teens find healthy ways to cope with stress amid pandemic

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) — During this time of isolation and social distancing, a new anti-vaping campaign is hoping to show Colorado teenagers healthy ways to cope with all the stress.

Tri-County Health Department’s “Tobacco Free 303” program worked with area youth groups to put together the campaign called “Vape’s no Escape.”

The videos are airing places like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.

Teenagers talk about healthy coping skills, saying things like, “Life can be tough, and we’re all looking for ways to deal, but vaping only makes things worse.”

The teens then talk about different ways they deal with stress like running, reading or listening to music.

The campaign was designed before the pandemic hit, but health experts say the message is more important than ever.

To cope with stress, health experts suggest young people try exercise, hobbies, deep breathing, meditating or journaling.

“Not only is this a stress coping strategy for normal times, but these are healthy stress coping strategies during times of isolation, like right now,” said Taylor Roberts with Tri-County Health Department.

He says stress and isolation can lead young people to experiment with substances, so it’s important to present healthy options right now.

Here are some of the suggestions found on the Tobacco Free 303 website:

Take breaks from social media. Reading news stories or seeing posts from friends about coronavirus can make you more stressed or unsettled.

Take care of your body. Get plenty of sleep, eat healthy meals, and exercise when you can.

Try deep breathing or meditating. You can find guided deep breathing and meditation exercises on YouTube.

Connect with friends digitally. Connecting with friends over video chat, phone or a messaging app like Snapchat can help you feel less alone.

Try journaling. Sometimes it helps to get your feelings out on paper; try writing down what you are feeling or a list of things you are grateful for.

Do activities you enjoy. Spend time outdoors (while maintaining social distancing), play an instrument or do something creative.

The videos can be found here.