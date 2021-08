CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A video from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) shows just how quickly a bull moose can decide to charge on you.

CPW said the video from Clear Creek County was of a person who, by chance, came upon the bull moose walking toward a lake.

No injuries occurred. The person managed to get behind a tree, and the moose hit that.

This video is an example of being too close to a bull moose and how quickly they can decide to charge on you.



It is from Clear Creek County. The individual just by chance came upon the bull walking along a willow bottom heading towards a lake. pic.twitter.com/Z2usuHpPit — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) August 8, 2021