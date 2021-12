ESTES PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Two bull elk were freed from barbed wire entanglement by Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday.

“Wildlife Officer Rylands tranquilized both the elk and with the help from Deputy Marcantonio with @LarimerSheriff, they were able to completely remove the material,” CPW tweeted.

Both elk were given a reversal drug to awaken them and are expected to make a full recovery, CPW said.