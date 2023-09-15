DENVER (KDVR) — U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was escorted out of the Buell Theatre Sunday after she was accused of vaping and taking photos during a “Beetlejuice” performance.

Boebert’s spokesperson denied the vaping accusations, but new theater surveillance video obtained by FOX31 shows what appears to be the congresswoman exhaling vapor in the audience.

Boebert’s spokesperson denied accusations that she was vaping during the show, and said, “The venue ticket site notes there are heavy fog machines and electronic cigarettes used during the play, believe it was a misunderstanding from someone sitting near her.”

Boebert apologized in a new statement on Friday to the Colorado Sun, which said, in part: “There’s no perfect blueprint for going through a public and difficult divorce, which over the past few months has made for a challenging personal time for me and my entire family. I’ve tried to handle it with strength and grace as best I can, but I simply fell short of my values on Sunday. That’s unacceptable and I’m sorry.”

Video shows Boebert in theater

The moment of the video that shows what appears to be Boebert vaping was before the show began, when the lights were on in the audience.

Boebert posted on X Tuesday evening, saying, “It’s true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud! Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this week and please let me know how it ends!”

In the video, Boebert appears to be in the audience dancing and singing throughout the show. At one point, the video shows what appears to be the congresswoman taking photos on a cellular device with a front-facing flash.

Later, the video shows what appears to be venue staff approaching Boebert and escorting her and another audience member out of the theater.

According to a venue statement provided to the Associated Press, the two patrons were asked to leave after audience members accused them of vaping, singing, using phones and causing a disturbance. The statement said the patrons refused to leave the venue until a police officer was on the way.

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was escorted out of the Buell Theater in Denver after she was accused of violating policy. A representative for Boebert confirmed that she was removed from a showing of “Beetlejuice” but did not specifically say why. (Video credit: Denver Arts & Venues via Storyful)

The two allegedly made comments along the lines of, “Do you know who I am?” and “I will be contacting the mayor,” according to the statement.