Video: Bears wandering around Castle Rock, CPW reminds residents to be ‘Bear Aware’

MORRISON, Colo. (KDVR) — An adult bear and at least one cub were caught on camera in Castle Rock Saturday night.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is monitoring the area for the animals to keep the neighborhood safe but also reminds residents and visitors to be “Bear Aware.” These guidelines include simple things such as keeping food contained and bear-proofing trash receptacles. Bears destroy property and come close to homes in search of food, CPW said.

Other wildlife attacks reported in the past week have prompted CPW to remind anyone in open space that is viewing wildlife or unexpectedly run into any wildlife to be S.M.A.R.T.

CPW says if you’re attacked to fight back. “People have successfully fought off predators with rocks, sticks and even their bare hands. Kick, punch, poke, bite- do whatever it takes to win!”