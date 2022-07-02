JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Bears have been caught on camera doing some pretty wild and funny things but these two cubs are just being playful.

Blair Baker lives in the foothills between Morrison and Idledale and has game cameras set up to keep an eye on wildlife around the property.

You can see in the video above these two cubs are “playfully” wrestling and chasing each other in the nighttime darkness in an open space with no one remotely close.

As cute as this is to watch, Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds those living in bear country to bearproof their property so the furry animals are not attracted to an area near humans.

How to bearproof your area

CPW said there are steps humans should take to bearproof their space so the animals don’t come near looking for food.

Don’t feed bears, and don’t put out food for other wildlife that attracts bears.

Be responsible about trash and bird feeders.

Burn food off barbeque grills and clean after each use.

Keep all bear-accessible windows and doors closed and locked, including home, garage and vehicle doors.

Don’t leave food, trash, coolers, air fresheners or anything that smells in your vehicle.

Pick fruit before it ripens, and clean up fallen fruit.

Talk to your neighbors about doing their part to be bear responsible.