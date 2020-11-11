Video: Aurora PD asking for help identifying man who shot Aurora store clerk

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Aurora Police Department is asking for help finding the man who shot a store clerk during a robbery.

The armed suspect went into the PJ Mart at 980 S. Peoria St. on Nov. 2 at 9:45 a.m. The suspect shot the clerk and ran off.

The suspect, as shown in the video, is described as a white or Hispanic male 5’07”-5’09” tall, 130-145 lbs., wearing a gray hoodie, dark pants, and a dark beanie. Under the hoodie appears to be a hat with orange lettering.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone with information can leave a tip with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.