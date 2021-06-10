Video: 2 women wanted in alleged attack, dog napping incident in Pueblo

PUELBO, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman in Pueblo was attacked by three people while walking her dog.

The victim was walking her dog southbound on the 300 block of east Evans Avenue on May 23, around 9:50 a.m. when a black car pulled into an adjacent parking lot.



Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

The victim described a women yelling from the car to give her dog back. Then two women exited the car, assaulted the victim, and then took the dog back to the car. The car sped off.

The victim described the two women as being black. One woman was larger, with purple hair. The other woman was wearing a white shirt. The victim described the getaway driver as an Hispanic man in a white shirt.

REQUEST FOR INFORMATION



For Details: https://t.co/J9bd3Lsnyx#ppdnews #pueblonews pic.twitter.com/FOl9Qd1Oqv — Pueblo Police Dept (@PuebloPolice1) June 9, 2021 A camera captured the incident across the street. Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Anyone with information on this incident, is asked to call Detective Jeff Maize at (719) 553-3281. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers 719-553-3281.

Tips can also be submitted on the Pueblo Crime Stoppers website. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.