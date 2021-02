LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — One person was transported to the hospital from a house fire at 5112 S. Newton St. on Saturday.

South Metro Fire Rescue was called to the blaze around 2:30 p.m. All occupants of the house were removed safely, according to authorities.

While battling the fire, crew members rescued a dog and two cats. They continued efforts in the bitter cold for over an hour until the situation was under control.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.