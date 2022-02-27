DENVER (KDVR) — Metro police are currently investigating two shootings that happened late Saturday night.

Denver Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at E. Iowa Avenue and S. Broadway Street. Police said the extent of the injuries is unknown.

Aurora Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 29-year-old man at 9100 E. Colfax Avenue. Police say the victim has been transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Citizens with any information about either shooting are encouraged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.